Third EyeCare and Vision Centre holds screening

By Elizabeth Tetteh/Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Third EyeCare and Vision Centre in partnership with the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) held an eye screening for kids dubbed: 'Kiddie Eye Care Day,' in Accra.

It was set aside to screen the eyes of children and give them medication and glasses free of charge.

The screening which started around 0700 hours was the second edition.

According to Dr Kwame Oben-Nyarko, the Managing Director/Optometrist of the Clinic said, the exercise was organised because childhood blindness was a menace globally and many parents who had children with eye conditions did not know about it.

He said it was an opportunity for parents to take their children to check the status of their eyes and if anything else was found it would be sorted out for them.

There were some cases like itchy eyes and kids who needed glasses and also special eye care treatments.

'I would like to advice the…public especially parents to be very observant. If you have a child whose eyes do not move together and when the child's eye is constantly red, constantly robbing and watery and also if the eye is yellowish/whitish, try and take them to see an Optometrist,' Dr Oben-Nyarko advised.

He said the Clinic had a programme for schools where it trained teachers on how to identify eye conditions amongst the pupils and therefore called on educators to engage them to come to their schools to train the teachers for free.

Speaking to GNA, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, Corporate Affairs Officer of GCB said, the Bank partnered the Clinic because health was an important part of the Bank's social responsibility programme and this time they have prioritised eye care.

'The cost of diagnosis and treatment are very expensive so people take it for granted especially the poor, so as a bank, we want to give the opportunity for people to access special eye service.

'GCB has been doing this for four years now and in September 1,080 people were screened in Takoradi but this one is a special eye care for kids only,' he said.

Some parents who brought their kids for eye screening showed their gratitude to the Third EyeCare and Vision Centre and GCB and sponsors such as Sunny FM, EPP Bookshop, Fan Milk, HFC bank and others for the free eye check and treatment.

There were fun activities for the children as well such as bouncy castle, colouring, face painting and dictations where awards like books were given to the winners.

GNA