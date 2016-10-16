KAAF University to combat graduate unemployment

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Kasoa, (C/R), Oct.16, GNA - Dr Frederick Yaw Addo-Abedi, the Rector of KAAF University College, said the academic board of the University has initiated a project-based education structure, aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The education structure, he said would ensure that academic tuition structures and programmes are tailored to industrial requirements to help increase graduate employability opportunities.

Dr Addo- Abedi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kasoa in the Central Region during the School's fifth Congregation ceremony at the weekend.

The Rector attributed Ghana's graduate unemployment problem to the inability of tertiary institutions to initiate prudent academic projects that could impart into students the requisite skills for the country's industry.

"We at KAAF university would not act like other universities.

"We aim at producing industry-ready graduates through practically-oriented tuition," Dr Addo-Abedi added.

He said the school was yet to introduce a seminar course in entrepreneurship, which would be subscribed by all students.

"Entrepreneurship is another alternative way of tackling graduate unemployment.

'If the jobs are not there for a graduate, the best solution is for him to create one."

The Rector said, the school was yet to organise a debate, which aimed at tabling relevant measures to tackle graduate unemployment.

The debate he said would assemble development think tanks from various institutions who would discuss the main causes of the menace and propose result-oriented solutions.

Dr Esther Ofei- Aboagye, the Deputy Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission, who spoke as the guest of honour said, Ghana must take advantage of technological advancement as it was an avenue for job creation.

She advised the school to partner other development-oriented institutions so as to contribute to development policy formulation and implementation.

"Ghana as a middle income country needs a quality education, which is responsive to economic development", she observed.

Dr Ofei -Aboagye applauded the school for its constant contributions towards the reduction of graduate unemployment, saying that was the demand of the nation.

"Private Universities have the strength for optimising their available resources through the initiation of competitive, sustainable and efficient projects that can positively communicate their quality to the world.

"KAAF university must vigorously and more rigorously publish well- researched works and excellent academic thesis that can meet international academic standards," she said.

She asked the private universities to embark on projects geared towards developing the private sector so as to make the sector absorb more of private university graduates.

"When the private sector is developed, it would create a win- win results."

The Congregation which was on the theme: "Enhancing graduate employment through quality tertiary education; the role of private university in Ghana", saw 186 students graduated.

The fifth congregation was also graced by Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

GNA