Accra Academy wins Capital Market Quiz Competition

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has held the finals of its market quiz competition for Senior High Schools with Accra Academy Senior High School emerging the winner.

Legon Presbyterian Senior High School came second, St Thomas Aquinas was third and Ngleshi Amanfro Senior High School taking the fourth position.

Students from the winning school would have GH¢1000 each deposited into an investment account opened for them by SEC.

The second edition of the bi-annual competition for secondary school students, is an initiative aimed at imparting knowledge and understanding of the capital market into young Ghanaians - an approach to ensure that the culture of saving and investing in the Capital Market takes root in young ones.

This year's quiz competition explored the theme: 'Unleashing the Potential of the Capital Market in Ghana.'

Dr Aidoo Antwi, the Director General SEC said the initiative formed part of the Commission's commitment to imbibe financial literacy into the young generation.

He said as part of the investor protection activity there was the need to educate investors to somehow protect themselves to promote the development of the capital market.

'This would help capture the youth at a young age because it is difficult teaching the elderly on financial literacy than the younger ones,' he said.

The competition tested the students on questions related to financial securities to enable them manage their finances well.

Dr Antwi said the initiative was adopted by the SEC last two years as part of their educational programmes and intended to expand it to the benefit of the 10 regions.

'If we get the resources in the next two years, we will plan and make it nationwide so that everybody will be part of the process of getting you educated in financial,' he added.

The final quiz competition was participated by four schools; Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, Accra Academy Senior High School, Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior High School and Ngleshi Amanfro Senior High School.

Dr Antwi hinted that SEC would be touring various countries as part of the prizes for future Capital Market Quiz Competition.

He said participants from the 32 schools who started the competition in the six centres would also have an investment account opened in their name.

The Capital Market Quiz competition for Senior High Schools was organised by the SEC in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Securities Industry Association and the Young Investor Network.

