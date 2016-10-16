Late Ndoro goal saves sinking Orlando Pirates against Polokwane

Tendai Ndoro (left) scored a dramatic equaliser for Orlando Pirates as they snatched a 1-1 draw at Polokwane City. By (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Zimbabwean Tendai Ndoro scored a dramatic equaliser for Orlando Pirates as they snatched a 1-1 draw at Polokwane City Sunday to preserve their unbeaten South African Premiership record.

The 31-year-old leading league scorer this season with six goals nodded a cross past compatriot George Chigova four minutes into stoppage time in the northern city.

Polokwane, who have exceeded expectations this season under new Belgian coach Luc Eymael, went ahead after 53 minutes through a curled Puleng Tlolane shot.

City had several chances to increase their advantage before allowing former African champions Pirates to grab a matchday 6 point they barely deserved.

Pirates made an impressive start to the season under new Turkey-born coach Muhsin Ertugral, defeating Golden Arrows at home and Ajax Cape Town away with Ndoro scoring all five goals.

But draws against Cape Town City, Platinum Stars and Polokwane have left them third, four points behind co-leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Arrows.

Chiefs made it four wins in a row by scoring twice during the second half to overcome Ajax 2-0 in Durban while Arrows edged Chippa United 1-0 in another match in the Indian Ocean port

Centre-back Lorenzo Gordinho became Chiefs' leading league scorer with three goals after his far-post header gave the hosts an early second-half lead.

But it was not until the fourth minute of stoppage time that the Amakhosi (Chiefs) were assured of maximum points when George Lebese finished off a counter-attack.

A disappointment for the four-time Premiership champions was having George Maluleka sent off close to the end after a tackle from behind brought a second yellow card.

Unfashionable Arrows, whose squad contains no instantly recognisable names for most South African football followers, stretched an unbeaten run to five games.

Vuyani Ntanga beat Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi on 65 minutes for Arrows, a team not normally associated with title chases.

New Zealander Jeremy Brockie bagged a brace -- his first goals of the season in all competitions -- as SuperSport United thrashed promoted Highlands Park 4-1 in Pretoria.

Rated potential title challengers before the season began in August, SuperSport won only one of five previous league games and scored just twice.

Securing maximum points enabled United to rise five places to fourth, behind Pirates only on goals scored.

Cape Town City and Platinum Stars sustained surprise home losses to Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively while Maritzburg United drew at Free State Stars.