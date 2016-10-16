NPP supporters clash in Wa West district

Violent political clashes have erupted at Ga, a community in the Wa West district of the Upper West region among supporters of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The clashes started on Saturday over a press conference that was to be addressed by the suspended constituency chairman of the area, Alhaji Seidu Abdullai popularly known as Alhaji Major.

The chairman who was suspended in November 2015 over his allegiance to their interdicted NPP National Chairman, Paul Afoko and his supporters from across the constituency, had gathered at Ga to address the media when the Upper West regional organizer of the NPP, Issahaku Seidu, a.k.a Alele, allegedly led thugs from the Wa Central branch of the party to disrupt the programme.

The community members watched helplessly while the two factions engaged in “a free for all fight.”

Others who said the “attack” was an indictment on the disgruntled chairman joined him in the fight making it difficult for passengers plying the Wa-Ga-Kumasi road to cross.

It took the timely intervention of personnel from the Wa West District Police Command to save the situation.

There were no casualty but some residents of Ga, especially women and children told Citi News they were in a state of fear since they have never witnessed such confusion among same party faithful before.

Alhaji Major , briefing the media after the incident expressed disappointment on the attack.

He said “this is to tell you that the NPP is not ready for power. This again is an attack on my person, my supporters and on our entire democracy.”

Regional Executives to blame

The chairman blamed the Upper West regional executives of the NPP of masterminding the attack and pledged to lead a crusade that will dwindle the chances of the NPP in the constituency.

“I am assuring the NPP that their votes they got in the 2012 elections will be reduced by more than 3000.”

Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Rahaman, Upper West regional chairman of the NPP, told Citi News that he deployed the thugs to the community but said “they were not sent to fight but to prevent Alhaji Major from using our polling station executives and our party colours.”

He said “due procedure was followed before suspending Major.”

Meanwhile, Issahaque Mumuni, Spokesperson for the supporters of the Wa West suspended chairman, called on the party to resolve all issues surrounding the suspension.

He noted that “the situation has made our constituency the poorest organized in the country and will possibly lead us recording the lowers electoral figures ever.”

The spokesperson gave the NPP a five day ultimatum to reinstate Alhaji Seidu Abdullai as the Wa West NPP chairman or they will “advise themselves.”