Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 16 October 2016 17:36 CET

Rashid Pelpuo launches campaign in Wa [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Wa Central constituency on Saturday came to a standstill as the Member of Parliament of the area Rashid Pelpuo launched his campaign.

People from all walks of life thronged the Tindamba Park in Wa to catch a glimpse of the programme.

Bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region such as Mr. Malik Issahak, immediate past Upper Wesr Regional Chairman, Joshua Akamba, Deputy National organizer , Kale Ceaser, Upper West Regional Campaign Coordinator as well as some parliamentary candidates were there to support Dr. Pelpuo who is seeking his fourth term bid to represent the Wa Central constituency in Parliament.


By: Latiff Mahama/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Politics

If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete!
By: Jasper Cudjoe Adamah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img