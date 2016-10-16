Rashid Pelpuo launches campaign in Wa [Photos]

The Wa Central constituency on Saturday came to a standstill as the Member of Parliament of the area Rashid Pelpuo launched his campaign.

People from all walks of life thronged the Tindamba Park in Wa to catch a glimpse of the programme.

Bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region such as Mr. Malik Issahak, immediate past Upper Wesr Regional Chairman, Joshua Akamba, Deputy National organizer , Kale Ceaser, Upper West Regional Campaign Coordinator as well as some parliamentary candidates were there to support Dr. Pelpuo who is seeking his fourth term bid to represent the Wa Central constituency in Parliament.

By: Latiff Mahama/citifmonline.com/Ghana