Kumasi in shock over death of a popular journalist

Many residents of Kumasi especially followers of Kessben radio and television are in shock as news of the death of Confidence Kwadwo Baah broke Sunday.

The late Mr Baah who was the host of 'Breaking News' is reported to have finished his show on Saturday afternoon without complaints of or showing any sign of ill health according to some of his colleagues.

A family member who is reported to have confirmed his passing said he found the lifeless body of the journalist in bed when he went to check on him and immediately rushed him to the Effiduase Government Hospital only to be told Mr Baah has passed on.

The surprising news is trending on social media with lots of tributes pouring in. A popular Kumasi sports presenter Anthony Ackon Hammond, eulogized his friend and colleague on Facebook:

"Confidence K Baah why???????????? Even yesterday he did breaking news after sports ali asked him confidence are u married n do u have kids he said i wont answer it not knowing death was staring at him."

Another fan wrote, "Last Week it was David Osei and this week too Confidence K Baah of Kessben fm. I remember Confidence during Supreme court election petition. He explained everything intoto i asked myself is he a lawyer? This young chap is gone forever. Rest well Confidence."

“He was one one of the few people I wanted to work with when I returned to Kumasi but he said he couldn’t quantify the support Kessben FM and TV had given him so he wanted to stay loyal to the station,” was the tribute from Abusua FM's Kwame Adinkrah.

The death has left the station to change its normal programming and is said to be playing only dirges and recordings of the late journalist.

The cause of death is so far not known.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim