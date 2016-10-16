Did Ayariga slip on NDC, 'we are contesting' comment?

The Flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress(APC) has insisted he is contesting the upcoming elections despite his disqualification.

Hassan Ayariga speaking at the launch of his campaign at Ashaiman said he and his party are ready to govern the country.

"We will demonstrate to the world that two subscribers alone cannot deny us the right to contest this election...no...it can never be possible....the NPP is contesting the elections...the PPP, contesting the elections, the APC, we are contesting the elections...the NDC, we are contesting elections," Mr Ayariga noted in fury.

Mr Ayariga has been accused of being a pawn of the governing NDC particularly because of his persistent attacks on the NPP's 2016 Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He and eleven other Presidential Aspirants were disqualified from the race for the highest office of the land for different reasons.

Some of the aggrieved aspirants have sued the EC over the decision. Mr Ayariga has described his disqualification as an action against democracy and insisted he is still in the race.

He threatened to make sure the elections are canceled if "in an unlikely event one presiding officer of the EC makes one common mistake without signing that document."

"I want to encourage all of you that I have come here today to demonstrate to you that I have not stopped campaigning and I will never stop campaigning...no...nooooo...," he insisted.

Listen to attached audio of Ayariga's comments below.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com