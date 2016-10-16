Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 16 October 2016 17:06 CET

?Ghana issues its maiden domestic dollar bond?

By MyJoyOnline

â€ªGovernment successfully issued a US Dollar denominated bond on the domestic bond market. â€¬

â€ªThe 2-year bond issued last Thursday was highly subscribed to an amount of $94.64 million at a coupon rate of 6 percent, which is consistent with the initial price range of between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent.â€¬

On settlement, this 2-year bond becomes one of our country’s lowest yield bonds aside the 2017s which are currently trading at about 5.45 percent and maturing in less than a year.

The offer, which was open to resident investors only, attracted a total of 26 bids with a face value of $99.64 million.

The proceeds of this bond will form part of the sinking fund (established by government to repurchase or redeem specified debt) to buy back some of the high coupon instruments on the local and international capital market as part of our liability management strategy.

Going forward, Government will explore the advantages that this instrument type presents as an alternative source of funding, to finance the dollar component of future budgets.

The issuance of this bond gives further incentive to government's Medium Term Debt Management Strategy, which among others focuses on minimizing and/or replacing expensive shorter-dated instruments with longer dated issuances.

It also provides a positive boost to the development of our domestic debt market by introducing a new investment instrument for institutional and individual investors.

The successful issuance of the bond evidenced by the generally high subscription and the favorable pricing is a reflection of the returning confidence in the Ghanaian economy and further confirms Ghana’s bright medium-term prospects.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline

Business & Finance

be confidence in your thought it may be the best than listening to peoples idea which is flowing around
By: Albert
