Jackson Educational Complex to receive Golden European Award

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 16 GNA - The Jackson Educational Complex (JEC), an educational institution, is to receive the Golden European Award for Quality and Business Prestige for being committed to quality human resource development.

The award, which would be conferred by the World Business Assembly (WBA), an international civic society organisation supporting major development initiatives across the globe, at its Conference of Leaders and Socrates Award Ceremony, is in recognition of JEC's contribution to advancing quality education delivery in Ghanaian rural communities.

A statement signed by Mr Ubeydullah Dalmis, the WBA General Manager, and copied to Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said the event would be hosted in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and scheduled for November 26.

Professor Ebenezer Jackson, Director of the Jackson College of Education, would receive the award on behalf of the institution, and this brings to four the international awards received by the JEC in the last three years.

The award is targeted at institutions who serve as an inspiration to other businesses with their results, management and understanding.

The statement said the International Aristotle Nomination Committee would be on hand to grace the occasion, which would bring together prominent scientists, politicians, business leaders and experts from different fields of endeavour.

Established in 2009, the College, the teacher training department of the JEC, and an affiliate of the University of Education, Winneba, had graduated about 6000 teacher trainees from its more than 30 centres across the country, and received Diploma in Basic Education by Distance Learning.

Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of the College, in an interview with the GNA, described the award as a motivation to the institution, assuring that the authorities would continue to promote quality human resource development for the benefit of the nation.

She said the school had a mission to help increase access to teacher training facilities nationwide and also improve the level of teaching and learning at the basic school by providing high quality teacher training education.

The College is also structured to offer sound educational background, opportunities and challenges to post senior high school students interested in pursuing the teaching profession as well as untrained teachers who could not join the regular Colleges of Education.

Other awards claimed by the JEC in the last three years include the Business Initiative Directions Award - International Arch of Europe (Gold category), for excellence in quality, innovation and technology, as well as World Confederation of Businesses Award for business excellence.

GNA