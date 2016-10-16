Drivers warned to avoid road carnage

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
By GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - The newly elected Kotobaabi Down branch executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has been inaugurated with a call on drivers to desist from acts which hinder road traffic regulations.

The officers are Mr Paul Demedi, Chairman and Mr Ibrahim Armah, Vice-Chairman, Mr Daniyal Yahaya, Secretary, Mr Foster Amu, First Trustee and Mr Samuel Assinyoh Second Trustees.

Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said acts such as over-speeding, unnecessary over-taking, jumping red lights, drunk-driving and refusal to observe mandatory rest period were the cause of road carnage.

He said driver education provided by the Police for commercial vehicle drivers alone could not reduce road accidents 'until drivers themselves change their attitudes, the problem could still persist'.

Nii Ankrah expressed concern about the high level of indiscipline among private cars and commercial vehicles drivers and asked 'why should drivers need the presence of policemen on the roads before they do the right thing'?

He commended road transport regulatory agencies for their good work in trying to deepen the sensitisation effort to minimise road deaths.

The Regional Chairman expressed the hope that through collaborative efforts by all the carnage would minimise.

Nii Ankrah advised drivers to regard the safety of passengers and pedestrians when driving and warned them not to give their vehicles to unlicensed drivers.

He appealed to drivers to be cautious especially as Christmas and the December 7 general election approaches.

