Social News | 16 October 2016 17:00 CET

Accra Wesley SHS receives support

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Madam Jane Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation at Sabon Zongo in Accra, has donated assorted books to the Accra Wesley Girls' High School in Accra.

The books, mainly on social science, literature, mathematics and English vocabulary skills was estimated at 2,500 dollars.

Madam Oku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said it was her organisation's social intervention to support girl-child education in the country.

She appealed to individuals and organisations to assist community schools to improve on their standard of education.

She called on parents to send their children to school, especially the girl-child to enable them to acquire skills and knowledge needed for national development.

Mrs Cynthia Essibey Annang, the Head Mistress of the School who received the items told the GNA that the gesture had come at an opportune time and advised the students to continue to be serious with the studies.

'Our mission and vision are to train diligent girls to attain high academic standard to render good services to humanity,' she explained.

Mrs Annang told parents that quality teaching was not the responsibility of teachers alone, but each and everyone in the communities.

'There is therefore the need for the parents to supervise the school work of their children at home and be serious with the provision of their educational and other needs,' she said.

Mrs Annang commended the donor for their commitment to supporting education.

GNA

