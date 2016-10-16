Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 16 October 2016 17:00 CET

Hajia Hamza urges NDC Women to carry President

By GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Hajia Salmat Cecilia Hamza, the Upper West Regional Women Organiser, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Party's women organisers to carry President John Dramani Mahama to the finish line at the December 7 polls.

She said of all the presidential candidates in this year's general election, President Mahama was the only one with the track record of spearheading Ghana's socio-economic development and sustaining its democratic gains.

Haji Salmat Hamza, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra at the end of a training workshop for NDC Regional Women Organisers, said Ghanaians were discerning and have seen the massive infrastructural development the nation had witnessed under President Mahama and would surely vote to retain him on December 7, to continue his good works.

The workshop was held to energise the women's wing of the NDC for a very vibrant and effective campaign towards the December 7 polls.

Hajia Salmat Hamza charged the Party's women and youth not to rest on their oars, but should rather go out from door to door to market President Mahama for re-election.

She cautioned Party members against any form of electoral violence and rather conduct effective campaign, devoid of violence.

She urged them to emulate the humility and civility with which President Mahama was conducting his campaign.

GNA

NDC News

Any living entity suggesting or promoting JJ Rawlings as a Prophet, Living god and a leader should be chained to a lamp post and have their head examined for lunacy.
By: Adama d'Gharty, UK
