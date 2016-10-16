President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to be optimistic about the future of the country because many indications show the country is performing well in terms of growth and development in the various sectors.

Speaking to congregants at the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Adenta on Sunday, Mahama said the fact that the rate of maternal and infant mortality has decreased significantly and life expectancy increased above the average of most African countries, show the country is making progress.

“What we are enjoying today is a cumulative work of all the governments that have… so when a new government comes you don't have to start from level one, you start from where they left off and then you take it to the next level so cumulatively we are making good progress. If you take all the UN human development indicators, it gives clear evidence that this country is moving in the right direction. Maternal mortality is falling, infant mortality is dropping and life expectancy is the highest in West Africa, average 63 years where as in other countries it is 52 years,” Mahama said.

He added that 76 per cent of the population have access to clean drinking water, more than 80 per cent of our people have access to electricity and so you can see that we are making progress.”

He lamented that there many Ghanaians with cynical attitude and lack of faith in the future of the country in spite of the developments.

He therefore said that Ghanaians need to have faith and believe the country will “make it”.

“Sometimes I wonder and ask myself, it looks like outsiders have more faith in our country than we ourselves have in our country. We think that our country is a basket case and anything that we do, we cannot make it, but you go our self and they appreciate what you are doing,” he said.

The President also said he was hopeful “if we continue to work the way we are doing and we continue on the right track this nation will not only be a model of democracy, but it will be a model of economic prosperity in West Arica.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana