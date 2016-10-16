The disqualified Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga says he will drag the Electoral Commission to court if there is the slightest error on the part of the commission in the 2016 electoral process.

He described as unfair, the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify him and 12 other aspirants on the grounds of inappropriate filling of their forms.

Ayariga made these remarks when he launched the APC’s election 2016 campaign for the Ashaiman constituency.

At the event Ayariga introduced the party’s parliamentary candidate Musa Yakubu to the people and urged them to vote for him in December 7 polls.

He said he will ensure the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections are nullified if any EC official commits a mistake in the filling of any of its election related documents during the December polls.

“I shall ensure that the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections are nullified in this country should i realize that any of the EC staff has failed to properly fill any pink sheet.”

Ayariga said “why should the EC disqualify some of us on the grounds of negligible mistakes on our forms and yet expect us to pardon it when it’s members and staff commits same in the upcoming elections. No! I Shall ensure due court processes are followed to ensure that the elections are nullified.”

He accused the EC of reducing Ghana to a two party state which should not be the case due to the overgrowing population.

“The EC wants to reduce Ghana to a two party state but we shall resist it because we are a population of 27 million and have come of age so Charlotte Osei cannot come and turn the nation to a two party state.”

This he said shall be strongly opposed adding that “no Ayariga no vote.”

He said though he has been unfortunately disqualified, he has not given up in contesting in this year’s elections adding that he will protest his disqualification at all levels.

“I am here today to encourage you not to stop campaigning despite my unfortunate disqualification because I will resist it until my name is put on the ballot as presidential candidate for my party,” he told supporters.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana