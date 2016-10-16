Volta residents threaten to welcome Mahama with demo

Ahead of the President's tour of the Volta Region, residents along the Asikuma-Kpeve stretch of the eastern corridor roads are threatening to embark on a demonstration to express their dissatisfaction over the delays in the construction works on the road.

Started in the late President John Evans Atta Mills' government, the Eastern Corridor road which traverse five regions in the country was to among other things open up business in that corridor by enhancing transportation of goods and services.

The entire road covers a distance of about 695 kilometers and connects major towns like Tema, Atimpoku, Asikuma, kpeve, Hohoe, Nkwanta, Bimbila, Yendi,Gushegu, Nakpanduri, Bawku and Kulungugu.

Since the inception of the project, residents of the region particularly the Asikuma- Kpeve section of the road have expressed worry over the delays in execution of the project.

In a recent petition to the Minister of Roads and Highways, the residents led by one Eddison Aloka, expressed concerns over the progress of work on the road and the rippling effects on the people.

The petition said: “It is with heavy heart, soul and mind that we the voice for the voiceless, the Traditional Leaders, the Presiding members from the assembly, their elected assembly members with the residents of Peki Adzokoe, Todome, Kpeve Goviefe, Woadze, Agate and Have, express our disillusionment over the manner in which the construction of the segments of the road that dots these towns have been left in an ugly situation. Plying this uncompleted road stretch of Peki – Adzokoe, Todome-Kpeve-Goviefe, Woadze-Agate and Have of the Asikuma-Have 26km Lot Two in Volta Region, the story is the same.

Beyond the fact that some of these roads have remained uncompleted for almost six (6) years now, issues bordering on slow pace of work, inconsistent work schedules and near total abandonment have become the lot of this project. And indeed, this is causing a great deal of concern to us, residents. While many of us grumble about the inconveniences arising from this, our children and families are still complaining about the health hazards, given the cloud of dust that accompanies such constructional works. On occasions of rain, our woes are further deepened” it stated.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to take his campaign tour to the Volta Region on Monday.

He will spend five days touring more than ten constituencies in the region.

But residents are threatening to welcome President John Dramani Mahama into the region with a demonstration to express their displeasure over the deplorable nature of the road.

“Beyond the hiccups, we are appealing and cajoling the President, through his Minister for Roads and Highways, to strike out deal with the contractor so as to return him to site before 15th October, 2016 to speedily work and complete this segment of the road before the general election in December. Anything less than this will leave us with no choice than to ill treat your government. Call me the crusader, the next time you hear of this name concerning this very project, it wouldn’t be a petition but action. It’s not a threat but don’t be surprised to see me and my group welcome your president as he takes his campaign to this region with demonstration, blocking of this segment of the road and, burning tyres. That may be a repeat of Ghana’s 28th February crossroad. The crusader will sacrifice” it further stated.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

Hon. Minister of Roads and Highway.

DEMONSTRATION LOOMS IN NDC WORLD BANK (VOLTA REGION)

Synonymous to the administration of the late John Evans Atta Mills and reignited by H. E John Mahama, the construction of the Eastern Corridor road which traverses basically five regions, remains a bureaucratic bottleneck on the minds and hearts of we, residents of the Volta region.

It is with heavy heart, soul and mind that we the voice for the voiceless, the Traditional Leaders, the Presiding members from the assembly, their elected assembly members with the residents of Peki Adzokoe, Todome, Kpeve Goviefe, Woadze, Agate and Have, express our disillusionment over the manner in which the construction of the segments of the road that dots these towns have been left under ugly situations. Plying this uncompleted road stretch of Peki – Adzokoe, Todome-Kpeve-Goviefe, Woadze-Agate and Have of the Asikuma-Have 26km Lot Two in Volta Region, the story is the same.

Beyond the fact that some of these roads have remained uncompleted for almost six (6) years now, issues bordering on slow pace of work, inconsistent work schedules and near total abandonment have become the lot of this project. And indeed, this is causing a great deal of concern to us, residents. While many of us grumble about the inconveniences arising from this, our children and families are still complaining about the health hazards, given the cloud of dust that accompanies such constructional works. On occasions of rain, our woes are further deepened.

Our drivers who summon the courage to risk this road have sad stories to tell; it is either their cars get stuck in the muddy road or the shaft of their cars develops problems. In fact, the bad state of the road has made our drivers regular visitors to mechanics. Others will practically stay in the mud repairing their vehicles. Sadly enough, this road is the major connecting artery to Northern Volta particularly Dambai and Kete-Krachi among other communities.

An undulating, erosion-ridden road is another reality that faces us, residents. Before the junction at Kpeve from Todome, by the left side, heaps of earth excavated from the drains stare one in the face. It occupies a stretch on that portion, thus reducing the size of the road and each time it rains, the road becomes nothing but impassable, muddy and slippery.

Awarded in September 2011, the contractor, G.S International Developer GH Ltd, dug massive drainage on both shoulders of the road, yet the accompanying flood from rains pours on the road and other adjoining houses, churches, and schools. The story of TODOME to KPEVE segment of the Asikuma-Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor road cannot be told by mere spoken words.

Hon. Minister, this stunt project, for over five (5) years now, apart from killing people through motor accidents, the better part of the air we breathe comes from dust occasioned by the uncompleted road. This same thick dust emanating from the uncompleted road project has as well provided emergency brown coloured hairs for travellers, vehicles, buildings, tricycles and motorcycles. Only one question we wish to ask…Has government terminated the contract?

This is a painful question because amidst these entire visitation of pain on we residents of these areas, not even the contractor nor his vehicles are available at site. They have vacated site for several months now, everything has come to a halt! Could this also be one of the tunabu (never come to completion) projects in the region? This same project was used for campaign in 2012, as is being used now in 2016. Are we going to see it used as bait for the electorates to vote the party again in 2020 to power? Till when will projects in the Region waiting for the second coming of Christ stop? We have been fooled and betrayed enough!

Hon. Minister, we no longer wear our white shirts (not even for white occasions). We get to work three hours later for a journey that could have taken 45 minutes. The contractor has gone for some time now. Please, tell him to complete what he has started. Beyond the hiccups, we are appealing and cajoling the President, through his Minister for Roads and Highways, to strike out deal with the contractor so as to return him to site before 15th October, 2016 to speedily work and complete this segment of the road before the general election in December. Anything less than this will leave us with no choice than to ill treat your government. Call me the crusader, the next time you hear of this name concerning this very project, it wouldn’t be a petition but action. It’s not a threat but don’t be surprised to see me and my group welcome your president as he takes his campaign to this region with demonstration, blocking of this segment of the road and, burning tyres. That may be a repeat of Ghana’s 28th February crossroad. The crusader will sacrifice.

Long live Ghana.

EDDISSON ALOKA

The crusader

–

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana