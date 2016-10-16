Zenith Bank keeps fit; strategizes for stronger performances [Photos]

Zenith Bank on Saturday, October 15, 2016 organized its last health walk for 2016.

The activity that had scores of hundreds of participants was to fulfill the bank's commitment to promote good health among its staff and foster corporate bonding.

Speaking at the sidelines of the exercise, the CEO of the Bank, Henry Oroh stated, 'Zenith Bank has forged strategic partnerships both in public and private sectors of the economy over the years.'

He added, 'As a bank, we have always believed that it is important to be innovative in our product and service offerings.'

Mr. Oroh also urged the staff of the bank to continue with their commitment in producing cutting edge solutions for its customers going forward.

Some of the awards that Zenith Bank has to its credit include; Best Banking Group, Ghana by World Finance Magazine (2016); Best Corporate Bank, Best Customer Service Bank and Best e-commerce Bank (2015 & 2016) by the Global Banking and Finance Review.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana