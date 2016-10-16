Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 16 October 2016 14:06 CET

Zenith Bank keeps fit; strategizes for stronger performances [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

Zenith Bank on Saturday, October 15, 2016 organized its last health walk for 2016.

The activity that had scores of hundreds of participants was to fulfill the bank's commitment to promote good health among its staff and foster corporate bonding.

Speaking at the sidelines of the exercise, the CEO of the Bank, Henry Oroh stated, 'Zenith Bank has forged strategic partnerships both in public and private sectors of the economy over the years.'

He added, 'As a bank, we have always believed that it is important to be innovative in our product and service offerings.'

Mr. Oroh also urged the staff of the bank to continue with their commitment in producing cutting edge solutions for its customers going forward.

Some of the awards that Zenith Bank has to its credit include; Best Banking Group, Ghana by World Finance Magazine (2016); Best Corporate Bank, Best Customer Service Bank and Best e-commerce Bank (2015 & 2016) by the Global Banking and Finance Review.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Business & Finance

'It's not a man's position which makes him noble,but his goodness and right treatment of others'
By: Lawrence Annan (LAR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img