The Prolific Internet PhD Holder Questions Why an American White Lady is Campaigning for Nana Akufo Addo

Never in my life have I come across a PhD holder who is extremely biased in his discourse. I have all the while held on to the belief that PhD holders, regardless of whichever discipline they studied and acquired their degree in, they are honest, intelligent and impartial when presenting their views on any topic they are conversant with. However, my frequenting on the internet has proved me totally wrong.

There is a Ghanaian USA-based PhD holder who is consumed by tribalism and politics of lies to the extent that he has no knowledge of the phrase, “pros and cons” when putting across his political views or discussions. As soon as he hears of NPP, especially the mention of the name of Nana Akufo Addo, the famous incorruptible Ghanaian politician, he goes mad. He straightaway reaches for the keyboard of his Personal Computer (PC) or laptop and starts writing any nonsense that crosses his mind all in vain attempts to destroy Nana Akufo Addo beyond redemption. That is below the belt, Mr PhD holder.

What is more disgusting about him is he heaps praises on a Nigerian journalist writing copiously in support of President Mahama in his pursuance of seeking re-election to continue to overburden Ghanaians with his corruption and economic hardships.

Nonetheless, he does not hesitate to write condemning a young American white girl who fearlessly does not only declare support for Nana Akufo Addo but also, condemns President Mahama for being corrupt even though he is young and handsome.

The successful administration of a country for the collective benefit of the citizenry does not revolve around the pivots of beauty and young age but the pivots of honesty, dedication, dynamism, enthusiasm, experience, incorruptibility and selflessness. Therefore, as perfectly said by the young lady, beauty does not count but how one has good heart to be of service to his people and nation at all times is what matters most.

A PhD holder who feeds on lies and goes out on wild jubilation when the African Watch Magazine comes out to propagate falsehoods about Nana Akufo Addo’s health, without bothering himself to conduct his own personal investigations into the allegations by exercising his brains and intelligence is not worth his salt.

How did the African Watch Magazine come by the details of his health knowing personal medical records are treated highly confidential? Did someone from the African Watch Magazine go to a hospital frequented by Nana Addo to steal his medical records under the cover of darkness or what?

Nana Akufo Addo that I know of, the present day Joseph or young David of biblical times is as strong as a fiddle. Therefore, the falsehoods carried about him in the magazine and as is being happily but mischievously propagated by my fellow internet columnist Mr Borkor, are all the figment of his warped imagination.

Be it known to him that discerning Ghanaians will prefer in any day, hour and minute, an incorruptible feeble person to a young and healthy but extremely corrupt, clueless and nepotistic, person.

I feel ashamed as a Ghanaian resident abroad to see a fellow Ghanaian similarly residing in America and upon all his educational qualifications, supporting a rouge government back home simply because it is full of his tribesmen and, or he stands the chance of acquiring quick buck because he is affiliated to the party in government.

Mr PhD holder please let Ghanaians benefit from your education rather than using your education to hold them in political servitude.

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. If you see nothing wrong when the Nigerian campaigns for President Mahama for re-election to continue to steal Ghana’s money and to mismanage the affairs of the country, so do I see absolutely nothing wrong when the American girl campaigns for NPP and incorruptible Nana Akufo Addo.

I extend my sincere greetings and appreciation to the young American lady going by the name NANA AKUA.

Lest I forget, President “Me ntie Obiaa” Mahama and the PHD holder in question are bullies.

Who then is a bully?

S-everal

T-imes

O-n

P-urpose

What should I do?

S-tart

T-elling

O-ther

P-eople

Anyone who does something (e.g. Mr Borkor castigating Nana Akufo Addo at any least opportunity and always in a bid to scupper Nana’s political fortunes and dreams), several times on purpose is a bully.

What do you do when you are being bullied? You must start telling other people about it to get the bully off your back hence this write-up about Mr Borkor bullying not only Nana Akufo Addo but turning on an American lady.

Rockson Adofo