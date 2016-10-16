Aisha Bhari, A Woman Of Courage Has Spoken The Truth

Aisha Bugari reportedly said in her BBC interview part of which states ‘Out of Buhari’s cabinet, we only know Amaechi, Fashola, a few others’.

Recall that President Buhari who is currently on a state visit to Germany has equally responded to his wife’s claims by saying she belongs to his kitchen and other rooms, a statement which further heated up the matter.

This statement has angered women across the country and some women have responded by disclaiming that they belong to the kitchens of their husbands.

Actally in truth, in Buhari’s cabinet, there are no competent Ministers, including Ameachi and Fashola. In fact these super Ministers are among the most corrupt Nigerians with looted funds in oversea banks known to angel Buhari who promised to fight corruption, yet his super Ministers are known corrupt Politicians.

I want to hail Aisha Buhari for her courage in telling the whole world the truth, nothing but the truth. By now, Nigerians should join this courageous lady to condemn this government that has brought great sorrow, pains, hunger, suffering in our land, Nigeria.

For the first time ever, inflation has reached the roof top, exchange rates against hard currencies have reached sky-high, non-payment of workers’ salaries have reached unprecedented level, human rights abuse have reached an alarming proportion, tribalism has reached an all time high, Religious intolerance has reached a condemnable sphere, prices of every goods and services have gotten to an unbearable extent and wide scale Norternisation and Islamisation plot has reached the peak. This is not acceptable in a democracy like ours.

The solution to all these should be true federalism and not tyranny and despotism as is practiced in this Milito-democratic blend of governance.

I salute your courage Aisha Buhari for standing so courageous to challenge the misrule of your husband. I believe, you are prophetically seeing what will befall your husband and his government if things continue to go the way it is going.

If there is anytime Nigerians should stand in unity to call Buhari to order, it is now or never.