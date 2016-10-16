I will fine any indigene who engage in election violence - Chief

The Paramount Chief of Ziavi traditional area has decreed that any individual caught engaging in any form of violence to mar the December polls in his area would be severely dealt with.

According to Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Ziavi Traditional Council has come to a consensus that anybody identified perpetrating election violence should be summoned and fined. This, he said, is to deter residents from engaging in violence during the elections.

Togbe Ayim IV made the declaration at the climax of this year's annual Dututudo festival at Ziavi in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region.

"I would like to remind all Ziavi citizens that anyone whose behavior before, during and after the elections shows a sign of disturbance of peace in Ziavi would be arrested and fined.

"Anybody caught perpetrating violence is liable to pay the following; two rams, two kegs of palm wine, two cartons of beer and two bottles of Gordon's Dry Gin, before being handed over to the police," he added.

Togbe Ayim IV , however, implored political parties to advise their communicators to eschew from using vulgar language against their opponents and "as well endeavor to show respect to veteran politicians and educated elites in the country".

He also pleaded with stakeholders in the elections to put expertise they have acquired during the previous elections to bare to ensure a free, fair and transparent elections.

Nevertheless, Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV was grateful to government for approving an 18 classroom block for the Ziavi Community Senior High Technical School (ZISTECH) and appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to fast track the process of absorbing the school into the public system.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Francis Ganyaglo assured that government would provide ZISTECH all requisite logistics for a smooth administration of the school.

He also announced that "government has awarded the Ziavi-Anfoeta road on contract and the contractor would soon start rigorous work on the project."

Messrs Netto Builders Limited would be in charge of construction works on the 17.5 kilometers road which is being funded from the government's Road Fund coffers.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News