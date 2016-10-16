Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 16 October 2016

FirstBanC, Databank Group Steal Show At Ghana Investment Awards

By Daily Guide
First BanC sweeps six awards at 2016 Ghana Investment Awards
First BanC sweeps six awards at 2016 Ghana Investment Awards


FirstBanC Financial Services Ltd and Databank Group stole the show at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Investment Awards in Accra.

FirstBanC Financial Services Ltd carried home four Gold Awards for emerging winner of Advertising Campaign of the Year, Fund Manager of the Year Awards (Portfolio Manager), Most Promising Investment Professional of the Year- Under 28 and Fund Manager of the Year Awards (Portfolio Manager). They also won Silver and Bronze awards in Money Market Fund of the Year and Investment Advisor of the Year (Fund Manager) respectively.

Databank Group won silver medals in Broker- Dealer of the Year Award, Advertising Campaign of the Year, Balanced Fund of the Year and Investment Bank of the Year Award.

The event was organised by the Premier Networking Investment Club (PNIC), with the support of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA). Organizers say the purpose of the awards is to recognize leaders in the Ghana Investment Banking Industry.

The awards, which is in its sixth edition, assessed the performance of 22 brokerage firms and 115 investment advisor firms duly licensed by the SEC and all listed equity on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The Life Time Achievement Award was given to a Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Charles Asembri. He stressed the need for education and economic improvement, to attract businesses onto the Ghana Alternative Market, GAX.

