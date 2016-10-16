The Chairman of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Joseph Bernard Eshun, has said that the disqualification of the party's flagbearer from contesting in the upcoming presidential elections is affecting their parliamentary candidates.

According to him, some electorates have the impression that all parliamentary aspirants of the PPP were also disqualified.

Speaking to Citi News, Joseph Eshun said the EC's announcement of the disqualification was not done in a proper manner.

“It is a mistake the EC did, it is only the flagbearer [that was disqualified], but through the announcement that was made, they should have mentioned that it is only the flagbearer but not the parliamentary aspirants. It has affected the whole of our aspirants,“ he said.

He added that “we have 170 parliamentary aspirants; so if the news comes out to say that PPP has been disqualified but we know the parliamentary aspirants are still contesting, it is a problem.”

He stressed that, the chances of the parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming elections are negatively being affected.

Joseph Eshun further stated that, the embattled flagbearer, whose disqualification is being challenged in court, has assured them of his support going to the polls in December.

‘Nduom, 12 others disqualified’

The Electoral Commission on Monday disqualified thirteen presidential nominees including the Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom from contesting in the upcoming presidential polls.

The others included Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC), the People's National Convention's (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to the Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, those disqualified failed to meet the necessary requirements that makes them eligible to contest.

‘Parties challenge EC in court’

Some political parties whose presidential nominees were disqualified have initiated processes to seek redress in court.

The NDP, GCPP and the PNC have all vowed to drag the EC to court in a bid to have their aspirants reinstated in the race.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana