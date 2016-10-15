Union Savings and Loans wins CIMG non-bank of the year

Through its innovative products and dedication to promoting good business practice, Union was adjudged the Non - Bank financial institution at the 27th National Marketing Performance Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana.

The event witnessed individuals and companies honoured for their commitment to marketing excellence in various sectors.

Union Savings and Loans now OmniBank beat other non-bank financial institutions to win the coveted award. For the second year running, the company was honoured by the institute as it picked up the Emerging Brand of the Year Award last year.

The company has positioned itself as a reliable financial service partner culminating in numerous honours it has received.

Commenting on the new milestone, Managing Director, Philip Oti- Mensah commended staff for their efforts and customers for their support.

“We rose to become the Number 1 savings and loans company winning many prestigious awards. In our new status, we will continue to provide simple, affordable and innovative products and services to individuals and businesses as we bring along our attitude of success through rapid banking and exceptional service. Once again, we say thank You for making us the best. “

The ceremony held over the weekend was under the theme, 'Democracy and National Cohesion; Marketing a new political paradigm'. The rationale behind the Awards is to reward and promote marketing excellence across institutions.

Story by Ghana/Joy Business