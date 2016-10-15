Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 15 October 2016 23:00 CET

Ghana Marks 47th World Standards Day

By GNA

By Robert Anane/Christielove Basmel Aborchie
Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) has marked the 47th World Standards Day on the theme: 'Standards Build Trust.'

The day is set aside to honour people who worked to develop standards that facilitate trade, technological advancement, and also to create awareness on the value of upholding the right standards in all spheres of human endeavour.

Mr George Ben Crentsil, Executive Director of GSA said the theme was chosen to throw light on the fact that, there was the need to ensure that the quality of goods and services was absolutely trustworthy.

He said maintaining high standards generated trust because it made consumers certain that they were paying for reliable returns.

Dr Crentsil said the requirements specified in standards for products and services, promoted quality, safety, reliability, efficiency and effectiveness, adding that this was crucial to ensuring trust and harmony in global trade and service provision.

'Let us all throw a challenge to be quality conscious,' the Executive Director said.

Mr Abdul-Karim Lukman, the Chairman for the occasion, said the Day was an opportunity to educate and to work on how to improve products and services in the country.

He said by doing so, prospective consumers would increase their patronage, which would in turn promote the provision of goods and services, thereby generating more revenue for the country.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Minister of Trade and Industry was the special guest of honour for the occassion, and officially launched the programme.

GNA

Social News

Lying with an antaginistic camouflage face is not only shameful, but the height of folly and self humiliation.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img