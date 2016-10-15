NDC Zongo Caucus commends President Mahama

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Winneba (C/R), Oct. 15, GNA - Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Committee, says President John Dramani Mahama's quest for Ghanaians to upgrade their knowledge, especially people living in zongo communities is unmeasurable.

Alhaji Kwakwa made this known when he led a campaign team of the Council of Elders of the NDC Zongo caucus to Duakwa, Konyako, Agona Swedru, Winneba and Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The campaign team is galvanising votes for the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama to continue another four- year term in office.

He said the pursuit of knowledge by Ghanaians was at the heart of President Mahama and that the building of basic, junior and senior high schools, the conversion of Polytechnics to technical universities, the distribution of computers to teachers and schools, books and school uniforms to pupils was the it's manifestation.

'President Mahama has also directed the inclusion of Arabic tutors into Youth Employment Agency for their payment of monthly allowances for their good work being done.'

Alhaji Kwakwa said on health, President Mahama had built and expanded a number of Regional and District hospitals, polyclinics, health centres, especially CHPS Compounds to bring health care to doorstep of every Ghanaian.

He said the NDC party and Zongo Caucus was the most predominant platform seeking to improve Zongo communities in the country.

Alhaji Kwakwa dismissed claims by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it would ensure the better welfare of people living in the Zongo communities when voted into power in the December general election.

He used the occasion to introduce the NDC parliamentary candidates for the December 7 elections in the areas visited and urged them to vote massively for President Mahama.

According to him, due to the massive development projects across the country, especially in the Zongo communities by the Mahama-led administration, there was no doubt that the NDC would win more Zongo votes.

Alhaji Mohammed Aremeyaw, National Coordinator of the Zongo Caucus said President Mahama-led administration had brought development projects to the doorsteps of the people, of which the people in the Zongo communities were beneficiaries, especially education.

These development projects, he said, would attract Ghanaians to vote massively for President Mahama and the NDC come December 7.

On the Hajj Pilgrimage, Alhaji Aremeyaw who is also popularly known as 'Coolie Younger' said the completion of the first phase of the Tamale International Airport airlifted pilgrims from the northern sector to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without any hitched.

He said President Mahama had shown great commitment towards the country's development as well as excellent performance in providing long lasting solutions to major challenges confronting the country over the years, hence, the Caucus's optimism of achieving 100 per cent votes for the party.

He said development projects such as construction of roads, schools, health facilities, drainage, provision of potable water among others, were the priorities of the NDC.

Alhaji Aremeyaw, Caucus appealed to Ghanaians especially the Zongo youth, to continue to take advantage of the social interventions programmes introduced by the government of President Mahama.

He said the interventions programmes according to him had helped to reduce youth and graduate unemployment and called on the youth to be innovative and come out with programmes that would create jobs for themselves.

Alhaji Ismael Bawa, a member of the Council of Elders said the accounting to the people tour by President Mahama across the country, had exposed the opposition NPP's claims of incompetence against his administration.

He said the tour had revealed the hard work of NDC in its effort to improve the lives of the people as part of the Better Ghana Agenda.

Alhaji Bawa cited the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kasoa Interchange, Ho University, among others, as some of the hallmarks of the Better Ghana Agenda.

