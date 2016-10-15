Indomie brand owners donate booths to Police

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Brand owners of Indomie, De United Foods Industries (Gh) Ltd (DUFIL), is supporting the Ghana Police Service in the effort to better manage traffic, with the provision of traffic booths for the Tema Regional Command.

The booths, fitted with seats, would be placed at vantage points, from where police officers could manage road traffic.

They would serve as shelter, protecting the officers from the vagaries of the weather-hot sun and rain.

The Inspector General of Police had recently asked his men to concentrate on traffic management at major intercessions to create order and convenience for motorists.

The General Manager of DUFIL, Mahesh Shah said the decision to provide the booths was in recognition of the good job the police had been doing to ensure peace, order and security.

He said as a good corporate citizen with the head office in Tema, Indomie found it necessary to support the police in whatever way to facilitate their work.

He encouraged the police to continue with their good work, adding that Indomie would not hesitate to offer further support to them.

The Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Manly Awini who received them, said the traffic booths would support core policing.

He said officers on duty have had to contend with harsh weather in the form of rain and scorching sun but with the donation of the traffic booths, that challenge should be addressed.

The company plans to replicate the gesture in other parts of the country. Indomie has previously supported the police service in various ways to facilitate their work.

GNA