TV3 rioters granted bail

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Luqman Abubakari, a student who is alleged to have embarked on riots with three others on the premises of TV3 Network at Kanda, Accra has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday.

Abubakar, a student of University of Development Studies, Nyankpanla, Abdul Kudus Adams, Isaac Kwame Siraboya both security guards and Eric Sofo a businessman were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 10,000.00 with two sureties.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting, unlawful entry, assault and rioting.

Admitting three to bail, the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Aryeetey warned parties not to engage in any counter actions.

According to her if any of the accused persons engages in any untoward actions, the court would revoke the bail granted them.

The court adjourned the matter to October 25.

In an application for bail, Mr Emmanuel Darkwah counsel for Abubakari said the fact presented before the court was not a true reflection of what happened adding when the opportunity comes, they would explain what really happened.

Mr Darkwah said his client would not interfere with investigations as he was currently in pain as a result of 'dislocated shoulder' and was itching to seek medical attention.

Mr Gary Nimako Marfo counsel for the rest of the accused persons drew the court's attention that the charges preferred against them were bailable and urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the accused persons.

Mr Marfo noted that the matter was purely based on student politics.

According to him the accused persons went to the premises of TV3 when Abubakari called them saying he had been attacked.

He told the court that his clients who had not had any brush with the law had been incarceration for the past four days.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police A. A. Annor before presenting the fact asked the court not to grant bail to the accused persons except Abubakari.

According to DSP Annor, he was afraid if the accused persons, who were not students were granted bail, they might go to the hostels of the complainant and others to cause mayhem.

He said the Police would prepare cogent evidence to show that the accused persons perpetuated the crime and if they were not checked they may bring the nation on its knees.

The prosecutor said on October 11, this year at about 21:45 hours the police had information that riots had broken out on the premises of TV3.

On the same day prosecution said police investigations revealed that a producer of TV3 known as Kombla Klutse invited Julian Mawuse Cobbina a student of GIMPA Law School to the premises for an interview following his election as National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) during its news at 22:00 hours.

Prosecution said Abubakari and the three accused who were in black Toyota vehicle also went to the premises of the TV3 under the pretext that he was the NUGS President. Abubakari also said he was to tell the producer that he had documents purporting that he was the NUGS President.

Mr Cobbina and his executives arrived at the premise there were exchanged of words between Abubakar and Mr Cobbina.

In the process, Mr Cobbina and his team were assaulted and were chased away.

Personnel of TV3 could not handle the issue and sought assistance from the Police who intervened and arrested the accused persons.

GNA