PPP drags EC to Court

Accra Oct. 15, GNA - The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a writ seeking an order of the Court to restrain Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Electoral Commissioner.

He is praying the Court to stop the Electoral Commission from proceeding with the balloting for the position of Presidential Candidates for the December 7, polls.

PPP is also seeking an order directed at the Electoral Commissioner to grant Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the PPP the opportunity to amend and alter one anomaly found on his nomination papers and accept his nomination as amended so he could contest in the Polls as Presidential Candidate.

The restraining order was in a Notice of Motion for an Order for Judicial Review.

The PPP applicant contended that his disqualification was in breach of the rules of natural justice and an error on the face of the record.

PPP is seeking for further orders as the court may deem fit.

On October 10, the EC disqualified the PPP and 12 others for various errors on the documents of the applicants submitted to the Commission.

GNA