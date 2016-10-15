Three organisations give to Street Academy

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Three Christian based organisations have donated books and hygiene kits worth 2,000 dollars to kids of the Street Academy at a ceremony in Accra.

They are Victory International Foundation, Dixmoor House of Prayer in Chicago, and Adopt-A-Lamp Ghana.

The organisations have jointly take up the responsibility to sponsor 27 kids in junior high school to the senior high school levels.

Presenting the Items, Reverend Ray Johnson, Director of Victory International Foundation on behalf of the organisations said they were touched by the plight of the kids hence extended a hand to them.

Rev Johnson said a few months ago they decided to adopt the Street Academy and introduce other organisations to the boy as a result of the support given to less privileged children in the society

He said the items were to be given to the kids to facilitate their academic work.

Rev Johnson said items including reading books would afford the kids the opportunity to engage in reading after school.

According to him every year, more children would be given financial assistance to propel their academic work.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Executive Director, Street Academy expressed gratitude to the organisations for lending a hand to the children, adding that their support would go a long way to advance the course of the less privileged in the society.

