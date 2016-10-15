Ho Sentinel Lions Club to receives charter

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 15, GNA - The Lions Club International is to confer a charter status on the Ho Sentinel Lions Club at the end of October.

The charter status is expected to position the Club to take the lead in community building and rendering of services in the areas of education, health and youth employment among others.

A release signed by Mr Bruce Senam McBrian, Chairman, Public Relations, Ho Sentinel Lions Club and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Club would outdoor a 'high impact' project aimed at touching lives at chosen locations in the Volta Region at a Charter Night Celebration.

