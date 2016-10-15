Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
15 October 2016

Ho Sentinel Lions Club to receives charter

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Ho, Oct. 15, GNA - The Lions Club International is to confer a charter status on the Ho Sentinel Lions Club at the end of October.

The charter status is expected to position the Club to take the lead in community building and rendering of services in the areas of education, health and youth employment among others.

A release signed by Mr Bruce Senam McBrian, Chairman, Public Relations, Ho Sentinel Lions Club and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Club would outdoor a 'high impact' project aimed at touching lives at chosen locations in the Volta Region at a Charter Night Celebration.

It is in the knowledge of the genuine conditions of our lives that we must draw our strength to live and our reasons for living.
