Headlines | 15 October 2016 18:36 CET

Ashanti Region NDC launches campaign in Kumasi [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The governing National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region has launched its campaign in Kumasi, the regional capital.

This comes a month after the party held a mammoth manifesto launch in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The party has vowed to get at least one million votes for President John Mahama in the region which is considered a stronghold  of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Citi News' Hawa Iddrisu reported that thousands of party faithful graced the programme held at the Kumasi Jubilee Park today, Saturday.

Some party bigwigs including Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Deputy NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho,  Deputy Chief of Staff and Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom, Johnny Osei Kofi, National organizer, Kofi Adams and the Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah and the Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon graced the programme.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

