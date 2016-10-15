President John Mahama has assured the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, E.T. Mensah, that he will not be sidelined in his next administration if he wins the election.

According to the President, E.T. Mensah, who lost the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ningo-Prampram constituency to Sam George, should not despair despite his loss.

Mahama, who made the comment during the NDC campaign launch in the area, commended ET Mensah, saying he plays a very important role in his administration and urged the MP to move on.

“Sometimes when God closes one door, don't stand in front of that door and weep; look around to see he has opened another door for you. Don't stand there and be weeping and say God why have you closed this door to me. My brother ET Mensah is a very important member of our party and we all appreciate him very much; but the time comes when you have to move on and you will move on to better things. In my administration, ET will not struggle to do something in my administration.”

“And so I want himself and all the people who support him, the chiefs, parliamentary candidates and everybody to become one strong Ningo-Prampram constituency.

Sam George defeated ET Mensah in NDC primary

Sam George in 2016 defeated E.T Mensah in the party's primaries; ending his 20 year reign as MP.

Sam George

Sam George polled 63% of the total votes cast in the primary while E.T. Mensah had 38.5%.

The relationship between the two NDC members had become sour after the primary.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin