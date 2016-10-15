Tumor patient commends Vodafone for medical support

Veronica Kumako, a middle-aged trader whom Vodafone Healthline assisted with surgery to correct her face tumor last year, has expressed her profound gratitude to the telecommunication giant, adding that her life is more than beautiful now.

Following a decade of misery, the cheerful Veronica said she is now empowered to socialize, laugh and work to provide for himself and his teenage son, Ishmael.

Before the successful surgery, Vero was living with a tumor that encroached into her eyes, disfigured her face, made breathing difficult and made her a liability to her immediate family, neighbors and customers alike.

“I started feeling some swelling in my nostrils at age 24. Three years later, I couldn't breathe well and later a small boil appeared closer to my eye. I didn't take it serious until it became so big that I had to go to Battor, where I was transferred to Korle Bu” said Vero on the award-winning television show, Vodafone Healthline. “When my condition didn't get better after five years, my husband absconded and left me to my fate”.

Vero said initially she couldn't do her business in the market because no one wanted to come close to her but now, everything has changed. “Now my heart is at rest and I give Vodafone Ghana the credit”, she added.

Healthline, since 2011, has catered for the full cost of surgeries for many Ghanaians suffering from various health conditions who cannot afford to pay for their medical bills, and also educates, informs and demystified various myths on health related conditions.

Season 6 of the 13-episode series airs on UTV at 9pm on Mondays, with a repeated version on TV3 on Saturdays at 6:30pm.

