Springs of Joy Ministries holds free medical screening

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Springs of Joy Ministries International, on Saturday held a free medical screening and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal for residents of East Legon and surrounding areas in Accra.

The exercise, which was held in collaboration with the Executive Fitness Club, was also used to create awareness on breast cancer and screening by Pledge Pink Ghana.

Participants were screened for their blood type, Body Mass Index, blood pressure, malaria and hepatitis B.

Members of the Church and the public led by Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the General Overseer of Springs of Joy Ministries International walked through some of the principal streets of East Legon before converging at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club premises for the medical screening.

In an interview with journalists, Prophet Prempeh said the exercise was the church's contribution to the needy in the communities around East Legon to be able to meet their health needs.

He said through the Church's non-governmental arm, Helping Generations, which was initiated by professionals within the mission, aimed to help the community, especially the needy either in health or in financial challenges.

Prophet Prempeh said the Church every year undertakes the exercise to educate the community and since October was a month of awareness creation for breast cancer the Church was taking the opportunity to sensitise the community about how important it is for them to have a regular check-up.

"Today our target is to register and renew the NHIS card of 500 people free of charge," he said.

Mrs Rosemond Prempeh, the first lady of the Church, said for cancer early detection was key and encouraged the women to go for the screening and not be scared.

She said the target was to screen about 250 women and those who would be found to have the lump would be referred to authorities for further examination and support.

Mrs Prempeh said it was important that no woman was stigmatised because of breast cancer and that the Church believed in going out into the communities to offer support and counselling to men whose wives might be going through cancer.

Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon, lauded the Springs of Joy Ministries International for the continuous effort to enhance its relationship with the community, especially the support for the needy.

Mr Martin Brobbey, Events Committee Chairman of the Executive Fitness Club, said he was happy about the collaboration to offer medical screening for residents of East Legon.

