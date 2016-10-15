President attends AU Summit in Lome

Accra, Oct 15, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday arrived inâ€‹ â€‹LomÃ©, Togo, to attend the Heads of State meeting of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Maritime Security, Safety and Development in Africa.

â€‹A statement issued in Accra on Saturday and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the summit was aimed at making maritime space the key driver of Africa's economic and social development. â€‹

Discussions â€‹would focus on issues of maritime insecurity, preservation of marine life, the sea as a factor for development, regional and international cooperation to safeguard maritime safety.

The meeting among others would consider how to curb criminal acts that breach peace, security, and navigation of the African seas, especially in the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

President Mahama would return to Accra, later in the day.

GNA