Zenith Bank believes in Innovative products and services

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Henry Oroh, the Managing Director, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited says the Bank believes in innovative products and services being offered to customers.

He said within the year, the Bank had partnered institutions like expressPay to launch Bank Direct, Vivo Energy to launch Ezypass visa Prepaid Fuel Card and GlobalPay.

Mr Oroh was speaking at the Bank's quarterly health walk on the theme: 'Walk For Health; Walk for Life,' to create awareness on healthy living by staff of the Bank, its customers and partners.

He commended customers for their loyalty and unflinching support in doing business with the Bank over the years.

He said the walk was organised because the Bank valued the health of its staff, partners and customers and urged all to work towards living healthy lifestyles.

He said good health could be achieved by adopting the right behaviours and also by positive thinking.

He said these products in addition to many others rolled out have enabled the Bank to differentiate itself from competition and have added significant value to the lives of its customers.

He urged customers to patronise these products for the convenience and extra value they offer to its cherished customers.

He said with the support and vote of confidence of customer, 'we continue to win awards, an indication that we are a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian Banking industry.'

He said the Bank had forged strategic partnerships both in the public and private sectors of the economy over the years.

'We firmly believe that you, our cherished customers are the reason for our success and we want to assure you that we will always act in your best interest,' he added.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Co-Founder of Databank Financial Services Limited commended the management of the Bank for the regular health walks to see their staff and customers healthy.

The walk started at the Accra Sports Stadium, went through the other major streets of the Capital, and ended at the Stadium.

More than 1,000 participants consisting of staff of the Kasapreko Company Limited, Ashfoam, Toyota Ghana Limited, Nestle, Promasidor, PZ Cussions Ghana Limited, Del Hospital, C and J Medicare and Stallion Group of Companies among others, made it.

GNA