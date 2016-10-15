Zaeem Abdul Wadud preaches against political extremism

By Awudu Salami, GNA

Kintampo B/A, Oct. 15, GNA - Sheikh Zaeem Abdul Wadud Harun Cisse, the National President of Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana, has appealed to Ghanaians to shun political extremism as the nation prepares for the December 7 general election.

He said multiparty democracy was a healthy game of diverse ideas whose collective goal was the comfort of the nation.

"Therefore, this year's election should be regarded as another opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to democratic pluralism and national stability," he said.

Zaeem Cisse made this known at a meeting by members of the Tijjaniya Sufi Order at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He advised politicians to pursue their trade in the context of unity for national prosperity, which would help sanitise the political environment, promote national integration, and enhance good governance.

He said politicians were not only leaders but also servants of God.

"Indeed, they hold political power in trust of the masses and stand to be accountable to the Supreme Lord. They must, therefore, uphold the values of transparency, honesty, and equity to pass the Divine Test on the day of accountability," he said.

Commenting on the significance of elections in democratic politics, the Islamic Scholar described it as means by which various political parties secure the mandate of the citizens to serve God and humanity.

He stated that elections were opportunities of diversity not sources of animosity and must be conducted in the supreme interest of the people and with absolute love for the country.

Zaeem Cisse expressed concern about the involvement of youth in political violence, saying that they are the best beneficiaries of stability and the worst victims of anarchy.

He therefore urged the youth to resist any effort by any individual or institution to use them as firewood for political inferno.

The Tijjaniya Leader also advised media practitioners to allow patriotism to rule their performance.

"Your ideation, your diction, your presentation, must all be constructive and promotive of peace, love, unity, and development of Ghana," he added.

GNA