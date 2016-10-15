Schools urged to include climate change in curricula

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Zebilla (UE) Oct. 15 GNA - Schools in the Upper East Region have been urged to include the climate change concept in their curricula so that students would learn from an early age how to adapt to and mitigate its effects.

Climate change increases the frequency, intensity and uncertainty of weather and climatic conditions such as floods, tropical cyclones, heat waves and drought.

It leads to ecosystem degradation, reduce availability of water and food and increase health threats among others.

Mr Obed Asunka, the Project Officer for the Garu Presbyterian Agricultural Station in charge of the climate change concept in the Upper East Region, made the call at the Teacher's Day celebration at Zebilla in the Bawku West District.

The project was aimed at supporting the people to fight and minimise the effects of Climate Change on human lives by raising awareness and advocacy and is being championed by OXFAM, an international organisation working to improve on the lives of rural people.

Mr Asunka said human influence on the climate system was having a negative impact on the environment all over the world and Ghana could suffer devastating consequences if nothing was done to mitigate the situation.

'In view of this, it would be appropriate if the Ghana Education Service could champion the cause of fighting climate change by educating the students and using its platforms to sensitise the population on the need to stop environmental degradation,' he said.

Mr Asunka said bush burning and deforestation promoted global warming was a major threat to the environment, and called on Ghanaians to desist from such negative practice.

He called on the teachers to see the need for adaptation and mitigation as complementary strategies for reducing and managing the risks of climate change.

Mr Peter Danguah Kpakpo, the representative from the unions in education called on teachers to help eradicate bad climatic conditions in the country.

He said teachers should promote forestation by planting trees in their communities and school compounds, churches, mosques and other social places to prevent global warming.

