MP asks voters to vote on merit

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Bomaa, (B/A), Oct. 15, GNA - Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Brong-Ahafo Region, has advised the electorate to reject offers from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She said they should vote on merit in the December 7 polls.

She alleged that the NDC would approach and entice them with gifts and money for their votes in the general election, but asked voters to examine their living conditions and cast their votes accordingly.

Addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally to launch her Election 2016 campaign at Bomaa, near Duayaw-Nkwanta, Mrs Prempeh appealed to the electorate not to 'trade the future of the country with gifts and scanty monetary gains'.

She reminded voters of high electricity and water tariffs, collapse of the National Health Insurance Scheme, School Feeding Programme, free maternal care and a number of poverty intervention strategies that the erstwhile NPP government left behind.

Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's Vice Presidential Candidate said no amount of insults and intimidations could stop the opposition from criticising the government.

He said the NDC lacked ideas and policy direction, hence it had destroyed the solid and sound economic foundation the NPP laid to facilitate national socio-economic transformation.

Dr Bawumia indicated that a new NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Presidential candidate would make life better for all classes of the Ghanaian population, and advised the electorate to vote for the Party in the general election.

GNA