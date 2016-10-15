Government urged to allocate funds towards mental health

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - The maiden Care and Action for Mental Health sports event has been held in Accra, with a call on government to allocate sufficient funds for the mental health sector.

Mr Eben Akonnor Fianko, the Founder of Care and Action for Mental Health (CAMHA) a non-governmental organisation, who made the call over the weekend said the allocation of sufficient funds and the provision of care and support by the care profession should be seen as a responsibility and not a favour.

"Mental health care and support are often given less attention than for example physical ailments due to societal ignorance and the whole world is guilty of it.

"It is important that leaders, citizens, families, friends and neighbours engage, encourage and empower those individuals affected by unfriendly illness of whatever diagnosis," he said.

Dubbed: "Mental Health Sports for all of us," Mr Fianko said with the introduction of an annual sporting events into the mental health care system in Ghana and on the African continent, would go a long way to improve the physical wellbeing of persons with mental health problems that would enhance their recovery process.

"Evidence have shown that people with mental health problems have a high risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, so engaging in sports and physical activities at least 10 minutes a day can reduce the risk," he said.

Mr Fianko explained that the annual event which was launched in May would improve and support mental health care in Ghana and Africa through training and continuous professional development for nurses, health professionals and mental health care users.

He called on mental health professionals as well as the citizenry and stakeholders to encourage and support persons with mental health problems through sporting events.

"Let us all encourage ourselves to offer hope, encouragement and support to persons with mental health problems through sports and physical activities as that would enhance their self-confidence, social engagement and integration as well as physical well-being.

Mr Fianko called for a positive relationship between patients and staff.

Dr Kofi Osae Adadey, the former Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, lauded the organisers for the initiative and urged them to continue with it as it was worthwhile in the development of the patients.

Foot and volley ball were some of the sporting events held to commemorate Mental Health Day, which fell on Monday, October 10.

Trophies, medals and certificates were presented to all players from the three psychiatric hospital who participated in the sporting event.

Awards were also presented to individuals who helped to make the programme a success.

