Academia urged to be proactive

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Dean of Studies and Research at the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), says the academia regarded as the final conscience of the nation must be proactive.

He said the role of the academia in working towards achieving democratic deficit like the winner takes all, abuse of incumbency, intolerance, tension, politics of exclusiveness among others is critical to the building of the country.

"Our challenge today is to build on previous gains by making all future elections better than the previous ones, here the role of the academia as conscience of the nation is critical," Dr Osae said in Accra over the weekend at the sixth matriculation ceremony of ILGS.

He has therefore urged key stakeholders including the academia to join forces with government and other stakeholders to work towards securing credible and peaceful elections.

"Ensuring peaceful elections is every body's business. The peace and credibility in elections we seek must be worked at consciously and diligently as the consequences of marred elections are very negative and disastrous," he said.

Speaking on the theme: "Promoting Peaceful Multi-Party Elections-the Role of Academia," Dr Osae encouraged academia to partner effectively with civil society organisations and development partners to effectively manage the abuse of incumbency and the opposition strategy by promoting continual dialogue among the two groups from the campus level through the various tertiary institutions wings of all political parties.

"Academia must through research and objective analysis work to support the political parties resolve inter and intra party conflicts ahead of the December polls and even after the polls," he said.

He also advised the fresh students to contribute towards the growth of multi-party democracy and credible elections in Ghana.

Dr Abdulai Darimani, the Acting Director of the ILGS, said the Management and Staff of the Institute had the duty of working together to uphold, preserve and translate into practice the concept and ideas that informed the establishment of the school.

On the choice of theme, he said it was motivated by the collective desire as an institution to provoke intellectual discourse on the role of the academia in promoting and maintaining peaceful multi-party elections.

"The research and human resource development strategies of academic institutions should constantly seek to consolidate peaceful elections," he said.

Dr Darimani advised the students to take advantage of the modern technology available in order to gain the competence and confidence that effective change agents and professionals requires.

Chiana Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the Paramount Chief of Chiana and Council Chairman of the Institute urged the students to comply with all rules and regulations of the school and make a difference as they embark on their academic goals.

In all 78 students matriculated for the sixth batch of master's students 2016/2017 academic year.

Out of the number, 63 were males and 15 females with 41 being on the Accra campus and the remaining 37 on the Tamale campus.

The 78 enrolment represents 20.4 per cent decrease in enrolment for the 2015/2016 academic year.

GNA