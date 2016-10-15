Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 15 October 2016 15:06 CET

St Augustine's College headmaster interdicted

Source: Adomonline.com

The headmaster of the St Augustine's College in Cape Coast in the Central Region, Joseph Connel has been interdicted.

A deputy education minister, Alex Kyeremeh confirmed on Adom FM, Friday, that the headmaster was interdicted for charging unapproved fees of GHC430.00 from newly admitted students.

The Deputy Minister said the ministry took the action after investigating and confirming reports on social media that the headmaster was charging the unapproved fees.

According to him, the Ministry upon hearing and reading the news asked the regional director to go to the school and investigate the reports.

The regional director, he said confirmed the act and this caused the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to also go to the school for further investigations.

“The Director after confirming this handed an interdiction to him and has asked someone to take charge of the school…,” he said.

A Disciplinary Committee, he added would also be instituted to go into the matter and recommended punishments for him.

