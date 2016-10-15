The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Okoe Boye, has accused the incumbent Member of Parliament, Benita Sena Okity-Duah, of providing poor leadership for the area since she was voted in 2012.

Okoe Boye said her inefficiency has given the people of the area no choice except to vote for him on the ticket of the NPP to promote development in the area.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, Dr. Okoe Boye said the area was facing numerous challenges including poor sanitation and high unemployment; but little has been seen of the current MP in terms of steps to address them.

“We have a member of parliament who is not visible, and the leadership she is providing is very poor so I think most of our people are poised for change, not just empty change, but positive change and that reflects in my candidature,” said.

“We have very huge problems in the constituency, we have issues with sanitation, we have issues with education and the literacy levels of our students are very poor, and we also have issues with jobs, and in all these you don't see any coherent or well-spelt out leadership because people are interested to help but what we need is leadership to collate their energies and that is what I am going to provide,” he added.

He said Okity-Duah has failed to lobby for developmental projects from the central government for the constituents.

He lamented that with crime rates soaring and several complaints from fisherfolks in the area for a landing site, not much has been seen from the current MP.

Dr. Okoe Boye said the situation demands that constituents vote massively for him to address all their challenges since he has an impressive track record in leadership.

“I have shown the leadership, being a physician, I have shown the way when it comes to health, trying to give health access and help to those who cannot afford. I have done a lot of outreaches, when it comes to sanitation, I have helped to provide facilities that will help to take care of the waste for instance at the beach,” he noted.

'The MP must ensure development'

The NPP candidate argued that, Members of Parliament must be held responsible for bringing development to their constituents and attempts to hold district officers solely responsible for developments is “a cheap way of running away from responsibility”.

The Ledzokuku parliamentary seat has since 2008, been held by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party's Nii Nortey Dua occupied the seat from 2008 to 2012.

Benita Sena Okity-Duah, the incumbent MP is seeking re-election to serve for another four years.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana