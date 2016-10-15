Mahama arrives in Togo for Extraordinary AU Summit

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lomé, Togo, to attend the Heads of State meeting of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Maritime Security and Safety and Development in Africa.

The Lomé summit is aimed at making maritime space the key driver of Africa’s economic and social development.

Discussions will focus on issues of maritime insecurity, preservation of marine life, the sea as a factor for development, regional and international cooperation to safeguard maritime safety.

Today’s meeting of the Heads of State will among others consider how to curb criminal acts that breach the peace, security, and navigation of the African seas, especially in the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

President Mahama will return to Accra, later today.

