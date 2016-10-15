Has EC power to disqualify presidential aspirants? NDC Lawyer asks

A lawyer with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in doubt as to whether the EC exercised sound legal judgment in disqualifying 12 presidential aspirants from running.

Mr George Loh wonders whether the Constitution allowed the Electoral Commission to, on the basis of errors and mistakes, disqualify persons from contesting elections without affording them an opportunity to correct the errors as required by law.

The elections governing body, the EC, Monday this week, shocked the nation by cutting down the number of presidential candidates from a possible 17 to four.

It cited clear errors, mistakes and fraud for its decision.

But many of the candidates have accused the EC of vindictiveness, bias and plain lawlessness and are heading to Court for redress.

Story by Ghana I Myjoyonline.com I Malik Abass Daabu