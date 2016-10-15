Nayele Ametefe, the Ghanaian lady who was sentenced in the UK for drug trafficking, has written to the Ghanaian government to renounce her citizenship, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

In a letter addressed to the Interior Ministry some weeks ago, Ametefe who holds both Ghanaian and Austrian passports is asking the Ghanaian authorities to spike her name out as a Ghanaian. It is unclear the reasons for her decision.

However, StarrFMonline.com sources have gathered that Nayele could benefit from a prisoner transfer arrangement between the UK and Austria if she is identified only as an Austrian.

Secondly, our checks reveal that the system in Austria generally allows for the early release of prisoners. Often, first time offenders are allowed to serve half of their term and then granted a pardon. The Executive Court can also release a prisoner at their own discretion.

Several attempts by StarrFMonline.com for the Interior ministry to comment failed as the ministry remains tight-lipped on the issue.

Background

The Isleworth Crown Court in the UK in January 2015 sentenced Nayele to eight years and eight months in prison.

Ametefeh was arrested on November 10 at the Heathrow Airport after attempting to enter the UK with the cocaine in her hand luggage.

She was subsequently charged with Class A drug trafficking and was arraigned before court.

A total of 12 people were arrested in Ghana in connection with the case.

They were Nana Akua Amponsah and Sadalia Sandra Nuhu who reportedly travelled with Nayele but absconded after the latter was nabbed by the Police in the UK.

-starrfmonline