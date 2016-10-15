The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on journalists to go the extra mile to make sure that the truth is never sacrificed under any circumstance for political expediency.

Mr. Francis Azuimah, the Executive Secretary of the council, said journalists should avoid indiscretion – anything unethical, likely to inflame passion and throw the country into turmoil as it inched closer to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We have had enough of electoral violence on the African continent and you owe it a duty to this nation to be professional and truthful in the discharge of your duties.”

Addressing a two-day workshop for the media in Kumasi, he reminded them about the need to be accurate, factual and balanced in their reports.

The programme was put together by the NPC with support from the European Union (EU), to build the capacity of the media to provide effective coverage in the coming polls.

Mr. Azuimah indicated that, the journalist had critical roles to play to keep the nation united and calm.

The NPC, he said, was therefore determined to deepen the conversation with the media to promote responsible journalism, to bring down political tension and prevent ugly clashes.

He announced plans to organize training programmes for the owners of media houses, to get them to properly streamline things to aid their workers to stick to professional ethics.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kankam-Boadu, the acting Ashanti Regional Chairperson of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), asked her colleagues to exercise good professional judgement at all times.

