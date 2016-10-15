3 ‘MPS’ Dropped In BA

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified three parliamentary aspirants from contesting in the upcoming parliamentary election at the Asutifi North and South Constituencies in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The disqualified candidates are the Ghana Freedom Party's Kofi Anane, Tawiah Joseph of the National Democratic Party (NDP) at Asutif North and Progressive People's Party (PPP) aspirant for Asutifi South.

Speaking to Citi News an Accra-based radio station, the Asutifi North District Director of the EC, Barton Bremah, said out of five aspirants who picked forms in the constituency to contest the parliamentary seat, only three paid their filling fees.

He said when nomination was opened for the parliamentary race, five aspirants came for the forms but as at the close of nomination, only four returned their forms.

However, only three candidates of NDC, NPP and CPP were able to pay their filing fees, which meant that the rest were out of the race according to EC's regulation, Mr Barton Bremah emphasised.

The Asutifi South District Director of the EC, Gideon Yeboah, also told Citi Fm that the PPP aspirant in the constituency was also disqualified because he failed to pay his filing fee.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

[email protected]