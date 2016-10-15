Volta NDC Panics

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the successful launch of the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sent shivers down the spine of the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country, particularly in the Volta Region.

Some key members of the NDC in the Volta Region told DAILY GUIDE that the enthusiasm that greeted the launch of the NPP's manifesto had led to a rethink of their strategy.

They said they had received several calls from various parts of the region about the inroads being made by the NPP due to apathy among NDC members.

In an attempt to boost the morale of members and sympathizers of the NDC in the region, the regional executives, in consultation with the national executives and other key personalities of the NDC, have devised new strategies and boosted the old ones.

The sources disclosed this ahead of a press conference by the NDC in Ho on Tuesday.

They said the press conference was held to create a positive impression about the NDC to motivate the party's members.



Empty manifesto

A press statement, read by the regional chairman of the NDC, John Kwadwo Gyapong, emphasized that “we (NDC) are confidently reiterating our unalloyed and unflinching support for His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2016 elections.

“President Mahama and the NDC must be given another mandate to continue to build a Better Ghana,” it stated.

The support, he noted, was emboldened by what he described as the empty 'Kalyppo' Manifesto launch last Sunday.



Admission of failure

“We cannot say that the entire Volta Region has been fully developed under the Better Ghana Agenda started by late President Atta Mills.

That notwithstanding, the good works that have begun should not be truncated with the change of the current leadership of the country.”

The firebrand chairman disclosed that the NPP's promise of a habour at Keta was overdue because the NDC had started some feasibility studies in the area, which indicated that the project could only be executed after the construction of a sea defence wall at Akplorwu Torkor, Horvi and Blekusu.

He added that approval has also been given for a deep-sea oil exploration in the Keta Basin by a Swiss company.

In an attempt to counteract the NPP's Coastal and Middle Belt Development Authorities, Mr. Gyapong revealed that the NDC would establish a development authority, especially for the Volta region.

He stated that the NDC government would construct a bridge over the Volta Lake, water processing plant at Sogakofe, as well as offer 10 tractors per district, among others.



Tribal card

He said that “if Volta gives NPP a chance it means the construction of the bridge on the Volta Lake, establishment of satellite campuses of UHAS at Hohoe and Keta, water projects, among others, will come to a standstill.

Kofi Attoh, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central and senior member of the party, called for unity among the supporters of the party to ensure the re-election of President Mahama.

Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, noted that the NPP should forget about the region because it would continue to be the 'World Bank' of the NDC.

Also in attendance were Dzifa Attivor, the former Transport Minister and other party executives in the region.

