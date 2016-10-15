Mahama Begs For Sam George

President Mahama and Sam George on the campaign tour



President John Dramani Mahama has pleaded with the electorate in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency not to vote 'Skirt and Blouse' (voting for the presidential candidate of the NDC and voting against the parliamentary candidate) in the December 7 polls.

According to him, the people should bury their differences and rally behind Samuel George Nartey, the NDC candidate to retain the seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

Sam George has incurred the displeasure of the elders of the party, including the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Enoch Teye Mensah, who was conspicuously absent at the event.

The NDC parliamentary aspirant is not also in the good books of the chiefs in the area because of his reported insulting and arrogant behaviour.

President Mahama stated, “There should be no skirt and blouse; there should be no trousers and shirt but all we need is overall.”

Touching on factionalism within the NDC in the area, the president entreated the various divisions to unite.

Such support, the president noted, will ensure that he gets majority MPs to enable him work efficiently when he wins the December poll.

President Mahama made the statement when he took his tour of the Greater Accra Region to Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

He further promised to commence the construction of a Community Day Senior High School (SHS) at Afienya.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged the people to forge ahead to retain the NDC in the constituency by voting for Sam George and President Mahama.

According to him, the electorate in the area are creating the bad blood between the incumbent MP, E.T Mensah and Mr George.

The NDC aspirant, who also addressed the gathering, was optimistic of victory in the December polls.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema